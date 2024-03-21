3rd Quarter Report

The Kings are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After three quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Raptors 99-65.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 40-28 in no time. On the other hand, the Raptors will have to make due with a 23-46 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Sacramento 39-28, Toronto 23-45

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.83

What to Know

The Kings have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. If the odds can be believed, the Kings are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Kings ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They walked away with a 121-111 victory over Memphis.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Kings to victory, but perhaps none more so than Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 18 rebounds. Sabonis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last 24 games he's played. Another player making a difference was Malik Monk, who scored 28 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. They took a hard 111-96 fall against Orlando. The Raptors have struggled against the Magic recently, as their contest on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Sacramento is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 39-28 record this season. As for Toronto, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 23-45.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Kings didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Raptors in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 135-130 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Kings since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 11.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.