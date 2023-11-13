Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Washington 2-7, Toronto 4-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Monumental Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.83

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Raptors are heading back home. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.2% worse than the opposition, a fact the Raptors found out the hard way on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 117-94 punch to the gut against Boston. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Raptors in their matchups with the Celtics: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, Washington couldn't handle Brooklyn on Sunday and fell 102-94. The Wizards have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, the Wizards got a solid performance out of Bilal Coulibaly, who earned 20 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Less helpful for the Wizards was Corey Kispert's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Toronto now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Washington, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-7.

Looking forward, the Raptors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Raptors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Wizards , though, as they've been averaging only 39 per game. Given the Raptors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Toronto is a big 9.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.