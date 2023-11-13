Who's Playing
Washington Wizards @ Toronto Raptors
Current Records: Washington 2-7, Toronto 4-5
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Monumental Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.83
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Raptors are heading back home. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.
It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.2% worse than the opposition, a fact the Raptors found out the hard way on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 117-94 punch to the gut against Boston. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Raptors in their matchups with the Celtics: they've now lost five in a row.
Meanwhile, Washington couldn't handle Brooklyn on Sunday and fell 102-94. The Wizards have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Despite the loss, the Wizards got a solid performance out of Bilal Coulibaly, who earned 20 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Less helpful for the Wizards was Corey Kispert's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Toronto now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Washington, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-7.
Looking forward, the Raptors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points.
Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Raptors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Wizards , though, as they've been averaging only 39 per game. Given the Raptors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
Toronto is a big 9.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 227.5 points.
Series History
Toronto has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.
- Mar 26, 2023 - Toronto 114 vs. Washington 104
- Mar 04, 2023 - Toronto 116 vs. Washington 109
- Mar 02, 2023 - Washington 119 vs. Toronto 108
- Jan 21, 2022 - Toronto 109 vs. Washington 105
- Dec 05, 2021 - Toronto 102 vs. Washington 90
- Nov 03, 2021 - Toronto 109 vs. Washington 100
- Oct 20, 2021 - Washington 98 vs. Toronto 83
- May 06, 2021 - Washington 131 vs. Toronto 129
- Apr 05, 2021 - Toronto 103 vs. Washington 101
- Feb 10, 2021 - Toronto 137 vs. Washington 115