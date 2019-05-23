Toronto real estate agency offers Kawhi Leonard multimillion-dollar penthouse to re-sign with Raptors

Kawhi Leonard is two games away from leading the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA Finals appearance, but regardless of how the All-Star's powerful postseason run ends, it's clearer than ever that Toronto is desperate to keep him around.

Hours after it became apparent that restaurants around the city were teaming up for "Ka'Wine and Dine," a new pledge to offer Leonard free food for life if he re-signs with the Raptors this summer, a major Canadian real estate agency has promised the superstar a multimillion-dollar penthouse so long as he agrees to stay in Toronto beyond this season.

That's according to Narcity's Patrick John Gibson, who reported this week that The Condo Store Realty Inc. is prepared to give Leonard his choice of three luxurious properties at the Four Seasons, St. Regis or Ritz-Carlton hotels in downtown Toronto. All Kawhi has to do to earn the keys: re-sign with the Raptors.

"We want to do what we can to ensure that our MVP stays in Toronto," Condo Store CEO Simon Mass told Narcity, "where he is loved and respected for being the 'best of the best' for the basketball-loving public of Toronto and Canada. We are throwing everything we have at The Condo Store to show Kawhi how much we appreciate his efforts to date and his future commitment to Canada's only NBA franchise."

TSN's Pete Yannopolous reported in September 2018 that Leonard purchased a Toronto home not long after being traded to the Raptors from the San Antonio Spurs, but the two-time Defensive Player of the Year reportedly also spent $13.3 million on a house in Los Angeles this January, igniting speculation that he's eyeing a relocation in free agency. Leonard is one of the main reasons Toronto has advanced to the conference finals this year, and the former NBA Finals MVP is due to hit the open market on July 1.