There was no drama about what the Dallas Mavericks would do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. Sure enough, shortly after they were put on the clock, Duke star Cooper Flagg heard his name called on stage. Flagg was the top prospect in this year's class by a wide margin after his sensational freshman season at Duke, and will join a Mavericks team filled with established stars that will be looking to compete immediately.

As he makes the move from Durham to Dallas, Flagg will also make a jersey number change. After wearing No. 2 at Duke, Flagg will go back to the No. 32 he wore in high school as he begins his professional career with the Mavericks.

There's a family tie to the number choice. No. 32 is the same number Flagg's mother, Kelly, wore in high school. She wore it because Duke legend Christian Laettner was her favorite player, which created a full circle moment when Cooper had to pick a different number when he joined the Blue Devils because Laettner's 32 hangs in the rafters at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

He switched to No. 2 at Duke because it also held personal significance, as he wore it to pay tribute to Donovan Kurt, a friend and teammate of his older brother who died from cancer shortly before Flagg committed to Duke.

"I wouldn't be here without these people right here," Flagg told ESPN while surrounded by his family shortly after being picked, "and all my people back home in Maine. They're here for me, and I wouldn't be here without them."

Now Cooper will go back to the No. 32 jersey that has been in the Flagg family for generations, and it's safe to assume there will be a lot of No. 32 Flagg jerseys being worn around Dallas later this year.