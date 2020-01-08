Trae Young helps cancel over $1M in medical debt for people in Atlanta with donation

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is giving back to the community and working to help those with medical debt. The Hawks star partnered with RIP Medical Debt to get rid of more than $1 million in debt for people in Atlanta who are struggling to pay their past due medical bills.

Blessed to have such a Great Team around me to help me make this happen!!



For the A❤️ #MakeADifference https://t.co/EIAFDN9ViR — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 8, 2020

Young was born in Texas and went to high school and college in Oklahoma, but has felt welcomed by ATL since joining the Hawks in 2018.

From WSBTV:

"The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms. Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year."

RIP Medical Debts helps those who need financial assistance with paying health-related bills. They put an emphasis on those below the poverty level or with debts that are significantly larger than their incomes. The company was founded in 2014 by two former debt collectors and use the money donated to buy medical debt for cheaper than the typical value.

By purchasing portfolios of bundled medical debt on the secondary debt market, they are able to erase debts far greater than the funds donated.

Young's donation of $10,000, given through the Trae Young Foundation, was able to get rid of $1,059,186.39 worth of medical debt for 570 people in the area.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie reacted to the news, tweeting that Young's donation was "big time."

Big time by Trae!



Also speaks to our debt based system when $10k in cash cancels $1M in debt. Sickening. https://t.co/SW7uXt5sFQ — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) January 8, 2020

Those who are impacted by the 21-year-old's generosity will be notified via mail.