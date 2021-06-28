After undergoing an MRI on Monday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that star point guard Trae Young is considered questionable for Game 4 with a bone bruise in his right foot. Young has been the breakout star of this postseason, but in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, he added an unfortunate item to his growing list of accolades: the strangest injury of the playoffs.

Late in the third quarter of the Hawks' 113-102 loss in Game 3, Young was along the sideline and tried to throw a pass that was deflected by Jrue Holiday. As he turned to try and run back on defense, Young stepped right onto the referee's foot. He sprained his ankle in the process and stayed down until play was stopped.

After a short evaluation, Young made his way to the locker room with the Hawks' medical staff. Thankfully he was walking without too much trouble and returned to the bench early in the fourth quarter. He was diagnosed with an ankle sprain and given the all clear to return to the game. That's a big sigh of relief for Young and the Hawks, as any serious injury to their star would have put them at a huge disadvantage moving forward.

Young, who said after the game that his ankle was "sore" and "hurting," said he plans to play in Game 4, but will receive "as much treatment as I can" before Tuesday night.

"It's sore right now. It's hurting. It's frustrating," Young said. "Yeah, it's hurting a little bit, and it's sore. I got some treatment on it. I'm going to go get some more in the morning. That's all I can do right now is get treatment.

"When I came back in, it was kind of sore. It made me mad I couldn't really go as fast as I wanted to, and when I did, it hurt. So I've just got to get treatment and hopefully get it better for the next game."

Although he's considered questionable, in a crucial Game 4 with the possibility of tying up the series before it shifts back to Milwaukee, it would be surprising to see Young sit the game out.

Young has been tremendous in the playoffs, as he's led the Hawks to the conference finals for the first time since 2015. With a career-high 48 points in Game 1, Young helped the Hawks get their first conference finals win since they moved to Atlanta way back in 1968.

With his quickness, playmaking and ability to score at all three levels, Young has been the driving force behind the Hawks' surprise success. Heading into Game 3 of the ECF, he had either scored or assisted on 50.5 percent of the Hawks' made field goals. But it hasn't just been his actual production that's made a difference. Young's confidence and willingness to step up in big moments is infectious and has been an integral part of the Hawks' success.