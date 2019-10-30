Trae Young injury update: Hawks star suffers sprained right ankle, will not return vs. Heat

Trae Young was perhaps the best player over the first week of the 2019-20 NBA season, but his breakout campaign may have just taken a major hit.

The Atlanta Hawks star went down early in the second quarter after injuring his right ankle. He immediately limped to the locker room, and was almost instantly ruled out for the night with a right ankle sprain.

Young had been quite durable so far in his career, missing only one game last season. He did not miss a game in college either, and he has had a perfect bill of health this season. Given his lean frame, there had certainly been some concerns, though. This injury will no doubt draw comparisons to the ankle injuries sustained by Stephen Curry early in his career, as the two have often been compared early in Young's career.

The injury is a major blow to what had been an absolutely stellar start to the season for Young and the Hawks. He averaged 34 points and 9.0 assists per game through his team's first three games while shooting an incredible 52 percent from behind the arc. That wasn't going to be sustainable, but it was proof that last season's hot run down the stretch was no fluke. Young appears to be an All-Star caliber player, and that had lifted Atlanta to new heights.

The Hawks have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, but they were one of the last two undefeated teams in the Eastern Conference this year. They lost a battle of the unbeaten teams in their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday by only two points, proving that they could hang with the best teams that the NBA has to offer. If Young is forced to miss extended time, Atlanta's playoff hopes would be in serious jeopardy.

Further complicating matters is the fact that the Hawks do not have a traditional backup point guard. Evan Turner, a forward with ball-handling skills, has held the role so far this season, but he is out of tonight's game with a shoulder injury of his own. That leaves the Hawks to battle the Miami Heat without a true floor general.

Losing one game, in the grand scheme of things, would not be a big deal. What matters to Atlanta now is making sure that they haven't lost Young for quite a bit longer.