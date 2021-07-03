Trae Young sat out of the Atlanta Hawks' Game 5 loss Thursday night, but he'll return to action on Saturday for a must-win Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Trailing 3-2 in the Eastern Conference finals, Atlanta announced shortly before the game that their All-Star guard will suit up despite bone bruise in his foot, which he suffered in Game 3.

The injury came when he accidentally stepped on the foot of an official. He was a game-time decision for Games 4 and 5, but was ultimately held out as well. Clint Capela, who was questionable with right eye inflammation after taking an elbow to the face from Bucks rookie Sam Merrill in Game 4, did suit up for Atlanta.

The Hawks aren't the only team dealing with significant injuries. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out Game 5 after hyperextending his left knee in Game 4 and will not play in Game 6. Fortunately, no structural damage was found in that knee. The Bucks are still missing Donte DiVincenzo, while the Hawks remain without De'Andre Hunter and Brandon Goodwin.

Injuries have been the story of this postseason all around. No team has been immune, as the Clippers played the Western Conference finals Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka while Ivica Zubac missed the last two games. The Phoenix Suns lost Chris Paul for two games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Several contenders like the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were eliminated after losing star players to injuries during the postseason.

But the Hawks managed to win Game 4 even without Young, and they were ahead when Antetokounmpo went down. Maybe they find a way to prevail at home without their star, but they'll hope he's ready to go.

The Bucks are 17-11 in games they've played without Antetokounmpo under Mike Budenholzer in which their seeding was not already clinched. Both teams have proven capable of overcoming important absences, and both will be put to the test for the remainder of this season.