Trae Young injury update: Hawks star will return to lineup against Spurs, per report

It is very clear the Atlanta Hawks will only go as far as Trae Young takes this team. Young, who is averaging 26.8 points, 7.3 assists and five rebounds for the Hawks this season, has only bolstered his campaign for becoming a first-time All-Star. That campaign hit a speed bump last week when Young rolled his ankle against the Miami Heat, causing him to miss one game, which Atlanta lost.

While it initially looked like Young would miss a few weeks with the injury, the X-Rays performed on his ankle came back negative, and he was only expected to miss a week of action, as originally reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. A week has passed since the injury, and according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Young is already set to return to the floor. He will play Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

During the Hawks' game against the Heat on Oct. 29, Young looked to roll his ankle pretty badly while driving to the basket. He immediately limped to the locker room, and was almost instantly ruled out for the night with a right ankle sprain.

When the injury occurred, Young wasn't too concerned, saying he felt good and hoped to be "day-to-day."

Young's full comments on the injury and how he's feeling:

"For me I got it looked at, just trying to see what's all wrong with it. Right now, I'll be day-to-day. I feel good. See how tomorrow feels and go from there." "I was able to put weight on it walking back once I got closer to the locker room. But it's definitely something that they want me to stay off it as much as possible right now."

While the Hawks do get Young back, they will lose John Collins to a 25-game suspension after the talented big man violated the NBA's anti-drug policy. The ban is based on a positive test for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2, the league revealed in its statement. His suspension begins Tuesday night aganist the San Antonio Spurs, and end on Dec. 23. Collins is reportedly working to appeal the suspension.

Young had been quite durable so far in his career, missing only one game last season while not missing a game in college either. Given his lean frame, there had certainly been some concerns, though. This injury will no doubt draw comparisons to the ankle injuries sustained by Stephen Curry early in his career, as the two have often been compared early in Young's career.

Luckily, the Hawks only had to play one game without Young, but without him on the floor, Atlanta's offensive rating drops from 112.2 to 94.5, and his playmaking and scoring ability is sorely missed on this incredibly young team. Fortunately, Atlanta will have its star guard back, and hopefully, he can continue the scorching-hot start he got out to when the season began.