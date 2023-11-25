Saturday's main slate will consist of six games and tip-off times range from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET. There are plenty of strong daily fantasy plays on DraftKings and FanDuel, and I've gone over the options to pick out stud, mid-tier, and value plays worth watching. Here's who you should keep an eye on ahead of the action.

Young has averaged 40.5 points, 8.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game his last two times out and will kick off the weekend against the league's second-worst scoring defense. The Atlanta Hawks point guard has amassed at least 25 points, eight assists, and a pair of rebounds in his last three road games against the Washington Wizards. He's also posted four straight double-doubles against Jordan Poole. Opportunities will be there for Young as a scorer and playmaker in this matchup. He's a better play on FanDuel for Saturday.

Some might be skeptical about paying up for a bench player when there are so many impactful injuries in other games, but I think Reaves is well worth the price. The Los Angeles Lakers wing has posted 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists since moving out of the starting lineup eight games ago. He's matched or exceeded D'Angelo Russell's minutes five times since that move and the absence of Cam Reddish (groin) will only help him maintain his current role.

Agbaji experienced a drop in production his last two times out but could get a boost from Jordan Clarkson (illness) and Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) sitting out against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. The Utah Jazz wing is averaging 16.1 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.1 rebounds through 11 games as a starter when Markkanen is inactive. He can be just as effective as pricier players like Talen Horton-Tucker because of what he provides on defense.