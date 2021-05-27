Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young put together another spectacular performance during Wednesday's Game 2 loss to the New York Knicks. Young's play has made him a villain to Knicks fans everywhere, so much so that he had to deal with an unfortunate situation with a fan during the game at Madison Square Garden.

While Young was standing near the sideline during the game, a fan in the stands appeared to spit on Young before he was set to inbound the basketball. It was all caught on video and showed what appeared to be some type of liquid fly and land on the Hawks star point guard.

Young took to Twitter to respond:

From his response, Young clearly didn't appear to be too affected by the incident. He even joked with rapper 50 Cent, who was also sitting courtside, in the tweet.

Young ended up finishing the game with 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting in a 101-92 loss. The series between the Hawks and Knicks is currently tied at one game apiece.

This wasn't the only unruly fan interaction an NBA player had deal with on Wednesday night.

During the second game of the playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards, Russell Westbrook was walking back to the locker room after suffering a leg injury when a fan dumped popcorn on him. Westbrook was visibly upset following the altercation.

The NBA, as a result, will be "vigorously" enforcing its enhanced code of conduct rules.

"The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans," the league said in a statement. "An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved."