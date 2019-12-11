Trae Young tells Miami crowd 'it's over,' Heat promptly outscore the Hawks 24-4 after that to win in overtime
Young learned a tough lesson about not celebrating too early
Earlier this week, a report emerged out of Atlanta that there's a growing sense of frustration inside the Hawks' locker room due to their rough start to the season. After their brutal 135-121 overtime loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, it's sure to only get worse.
Down 15 points in the first quarter, the Hawks fought their way back into the game, and by the fourth quarter were in a position to secure one of their best wins of the season. When Trae Young drove inside to find Alex Len for an easy bucket to put them up 117-111 with just a minute to play, it seemed they had things all wrapped up. Young, in fact, was so confident after Len scored that he waved his arms and proclaimed "it's over" to the Miami crowd.
It turned out he was right. It was over, just not for the Heat.
Miami absolutely dominated after Young's gesture, with Duncan Robinson and Jimmy Butler draining 3-pointers on the next two possessions to send things to overtime. Those buckets kickstarted a 22-0 run as the Heat seized control of the game, and coasted to the win while enjoying some rare garbage time minutes in OT.
Including the end of regulation and overtime, the Heat outscored the Hawks 24-4 after Young proclaimed the game was over and sent Atlanta to their 15th loss in their last 18 games.
After starting off a promising 3-3 on the year, the Hawks dropped to 6-18 on the season after this defeat, and sit just a few games ahead of the lowly New York Knicks for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Making the playoffs was always a lofty goal for this group, but this season has gone far worse than they were expecting.
As for Young, he learned a hard lesson on Tuesday night: don't celebrate too early if you can't close the show -- especially if you're playing a Jimmy Butler-led team. Because if you do make that mistake, you'll never hear the end of it.
