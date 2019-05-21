Trail Blazers agree to multi-year contract extension with head coach Terry Stotts

The Portland Trail Blazers went on a deep postseason run that took them all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

Following the franchise's impressive season, head coach Terry Stotts is reaping the benefits. On Tuesday, the team agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Stotts.

Stotts has put together a 325-249 record in seven seasons with the Trail Blazers after being hired in 2012. Portland has made six consecutive postseason appearances under Stotts and reached the Western Conference Semifinals or better in three of those campaigns.

The Trail Blazers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals in a sweep Monday after a 119-117 loss. This came just one season after Portland was swept by the New Orleans Pelicans in the opening round of the postseason.

Portland is coming off a 53-29 regular season in which they finished with the third-best record in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers opened the playoffs by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games thanks to the heroics of Damian Lillard. In the Western Conference Semifinals, the Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets in seven games.

Stotts had accumulated a 440-417 record over 11 seasons as an NBA head coach in stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks in addition to Portland. The Trail Blazers have three 50-win seasons under Stotts, and have finished .500 or better every year since 2013-14.

With a stellar backcourt pairing of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum in place, the Trail Blazers could be a few minor tweaks away from being a powerhouse in the West for years to come. With the future looking very bright for Portland, Stotts will play a major role in realizing that potential going forward.