Trail Blazers agree to one-year deal with veteran big man Pau Gasol, per report

Veteran big man Pau Gasol is staying in the NBA. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Gasol has agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Now 39 years old, Gasol will begin his 19th NBA season, and embark on his second decade of professional basketball combined with his early years playing for Barcelona in Spain.

He's coming off an injury-shortened season in which he played just 30 games split between the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks due to persistent foot issues that began with a stress fracture. He underwent surgery on his left foot in May because the problem wasn't getting any better, but is expected to be healthy for the start of the season.

When he did get on the court last season, he played a career-low 12 minutes per game, averaging just 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. With better health he could be a more useful player this season, but at this point in his career it's hard to expect too much from Gasol.

Still, it's a decent pickup for the Blazers, as he'll provide some strong veteran leadership in the locker room, and some extra frontcourt depth while they wait for the return of Jusuf Nurkic, who is still working his way back from the horrific leg fracture that ended his season. There are definitely worse people you could add to the organization than Gasol.