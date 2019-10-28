Trail Blazers beat Mavericks thanks to last-second challenge; Mavericks owner Mark Cuban complains about rule

Over the summer, the NBA implemented one of the most impactful rule changes in recent memory. During this one-season trial period, coaches are allowed one challenge per game, which they can use on a number of calls, including fouls. Over the first week of action, it's clear that coaches are learning on the fly, both in terms of what to challenge, and when.

Some challenges have worked, some haven't, but for the most part they haven't had a huge impact on any games. That is, until Sunday evening, when Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts executed a successful challenge in the closing seconds of his team's 121-119 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

After a driving layup by Damian Lillard with 26.8 seconds left, the Blazers took a 120-119 lead. The Mavericks still had plenty of time, however, and came down the other end looking to get back in front. Luka Doncic missed a 3-pointer, but Dorian Finney-Smith was able to secure an offensive rebound, and the referees whistled Lillard for a foul as Finney-Smith went up for a potential game-winning layup. Replays showed that Lillard got all ball, however, and Stotts called for a challenge.

Foul or no foul? pic.twitter.com/pFsmxpBATp — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) October 28, 2019

The refs went to the monitor and confirmed that Lillard's swipe was clean, and since no one had possession when the whistle blew, there was a jump ball at center court. The Blazers won the jump ball, and Kent Bazemore got fouled with just 5.5 seconds to play. He only made one of the two free throws, but there wasn't enough time left for the Mavs to get a great look, and Tim Hardaway Jr.'s heave from just inside halfcourt fell short.

It seemed like a simple matter, but after the game, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took to Twitter to complain about the review process. He's a fan of the rule, but said the league needs to better explain why calls are overturned. This is surely one of the many things the league is looking at during the one-season trial period of this rule, but it remains to be seen whether Cuban's complaint will be enough to change the process any time soon.

I’m a fan of the nba challenge rule , but if a play is overturned and they don’t show the replay that justifies overturning a call along with an explanation then it’s going to have real problems. From the angles we saw in arena it looked like a clean strip but body contact first — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 28, 2019

With that, the Blazers had an impressive win that they more than earned after going down by 15 points at the end of the first quarter. In addition to his game-winning layup, Lillard finished with 28 points and five assists, while C.J. McCollum went for 35 points, six rebounds and four assists.

That duo has long led the way in Portland, but on this night they got a huge assist from their coach. It will be interesting to see how Stotts' use of the challenge will impact the way other coaches use theirs as the season goes along. Even though he may have ended up not using it, Stotts saved his challenge for late in the game, and that decision paid off in a big way.