The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly agreed to a multiyear contract extension with head coach Chauncey Billups, per ESPN. Billups was in the final guaranteed year of his contract, but Portland clearly views him as their coach for the future, as they've secured him for several more years.

In his fourth season as head coach of the Blazers, Billups has led them to their most wins of his tenure, posting a 35-46 record as we enter the final day of the regular season. The Blazers won't be making the playoffs or the Play-In tournament, but the incremental improvement from the players this season has been a step in the right direction as they continue to build around a young core.

Since the All-Star break, Portland has had the fourth-best defense in the league, a promising development that Billups will hope carries over to next season. They've been led by a trio of Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija, who are all averaging 15+ points this season. Scoot Henderson, who was third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has shown improvement in his efficiency in his second season, despite seeing a dip in production. However, he's still been an impactful piece for Portland coming off the bench.

In the four years since Billups has been in charge, he's compiled a 116-211 record. On the surface, that's not the exact type of record that typically results in a contract extension, but the Blazers are being patient with this rebuild, allowing the Hall of Fame player to grow into his first head coaching gig.

There's also been real improvement with this team from last year, resulting in a shift of Billups' job security in Portland. Had this season been another poor display, it was expected that Billups would've been relieved of his duties. Instead, the young guys have taken strides, and there's a chance that the Blazers contend for a postseason spot next season.

The Billups extension comes after the Blazers announced earlier this week that general manager Joe Cronin would also get a contract extension. Heading into the offseason, with both Cronin and Billups signed to long-term deals, Portland can now shift focus to the draft, free agency and any trades that they may consider.