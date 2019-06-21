Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard drops diss track on Kings' Marvin Bagley III in battle for NBA's best MC
Bagley went on TV and claimed he was the best MC in the league, which Lillard disputed
While the basketball world was focused on the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night, two players already in the league battled each other for the title of best rapper in the league.
Early on Thursday morning, Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III declared that he was the best MC in the NBA during an appearance on ESPN.
The full exchange between Bagley and ESPN's Max Kellerman:
Max Kellerman: Roy Jones, who was a colleague of mine at HBO Boxing, played me a clip of you freestyling in the hallway. And it has been my opinion since then that the best MC in the NBA is either you or Damian Lillard. But who is the best MC in the NBA?
Marvin Bagley III: Man, me. Me. Man, I love music. I love music. So, I'm gonna go with myself.
MK: Would you ever battle Damian Lillard?
MBIII: Yeah. For sure.
Of course, Bagley was going to go with himself, and it was also no surprise that Lillard was ready to defend his skills on the mic. Shortly after Bagley's appearance, Lillard took to Twitter.
It appears that Bagley must have went straight to the studio, because he dropped a track just hours later to show off his skills.
Unfortunately for him, Lillard also had time on Thursday, and soon took to the mic as well, dropping a diss track titled "MARVINNNNNN???"
In what was also bad news for the Kings youngster, Lillard completely embarrassed him.
"Amateur bars, man. Grown-man bars is something you got to deal with," Lillard said to start things off. "So, all this elaborated, fabricated ain't going to equal up to this real shit."
"You a clown, so go and enjoy the circus. Knee deep in the game and you barely scratching the surface," Lillard continued. "How a King come to battle, knowing the kingdom worthless."
It didn't take long for pretty much the entire NBA world to declare Lillard the winner of this battle. Even rapper Joe Budden chimed in, tweeting, "ended that one in a matter of hours lol."
Tough start to the summer for Bagley.
