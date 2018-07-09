Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard says he's 'not unhappy' in Portland despite cryptic Tweets

Is Damian Lillard unhappy in Portland? Unsurprisingly if you ask him he'll say no. He's perfectly happy in his current situation with the Trail Blazers.

Is there reason to believe he isn't? Well, Portland hasn't made much of a splash in free agency so far, it's coming off a first-round sweep in the NBA playoffs, and he wasn't happy about the team letting Ed Davis go.

All of that could build up to some frustration on Lillard's part, and he has let some of that frustration known on Twitter, but according to him, that doesn't mean he's unhappy in Portland. via NBC Sports Portland

"Obviously I was disappointed that Ed wasn't coming back. I knew he wanted to come back. It wasn't about my position. I was in Utah I was an hour ahead of everybody else. I guess I can't go to sleep. I guess I have to say goodnight, I'm going to bed I can't use emojis. ... I'm not unhappy. I love where I live. I love the organization. I love our coaching staff I love where I am. Like I said last year. It's just the urgency of wanting to make the right steps in the right direction so we can compete. We got people out here going all out to try and make it happen and I just want us to do the same thing and I feel like we're trying to do that."

Lillard has always been open with fans on his Twitter and willing to answer questions or express his feelings for what's going on at that moment. If he's frustrated with the team's decision on something then he's going to make that frustration known. That doesn't always indicate unhappiness with an overall situation.

While Lillard being so open on Twitter is great for fan interaction, it can definitely lead to some stress on fans and the team. One fan decided to ask Lillard if he would be a "happy camper" with LeBron James and the Lakers. Lillard didn't really dismiss the idea, but unless he demands a trade it really amounts to nothing. He still has three years left on his contract in Portland so he's locked in there for the next few seasons. The most he can do is make the best of his situation.