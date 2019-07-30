Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard tweets that Carmelo Anthony should play farewell season

The 2018-19 season was a forgettable one for Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets last summer and only appeared in 10 games before the team traded him to the Chicago Bulls, where he was ultimately waived. Despite all of that, Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard tweeted that Anthony deserves a farewell season.

Upon tweeting his support for Anthony, Lillard was asked by fans if he thought the Trail Blazers would be a fit for Anthony. However, Lillard stated that Portland doesn't have the cap space to sign Anthony, which turned into fans saying that Lillard wouldn't want the headache of having Anthony in his locker room

We don’t have money. But Melo should be playin https://t.co/E1chjpBlkn — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 29, 2019

Lillard's campaign comes just hours after Anthony's trainer, Chris Brickley, appeared on "The Breakfast Club," and said that the veteran forward wants a farewell tour like Dwyane Wade had this past season.

"I think teams are afraid of, 'I want to be the star,' or 'I want this.' That's not the case, though," Brickley said. "Melo just wants to have a final season, farewell season, do what D-Wade did. Do the jersey swap. He had a great career, he's a Hall of Famer. So hopefully that can happen."

Brickley also believes that Anthony is "easily better with 60 percent, 70 percent of NBA players walking around" the NBA.

In 10 games last season, Anthony put together averages of 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting just 32.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Anthony last appeared on an NBA court last November when he had a horrific performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder in which he scored just 2 points on 1-of-11 shooting. Following that game, Anthony was removed from the team's rotation and was traded in January.

It looks like Anthony's days of being a starter may be over, but if he's willing to be a role player, it's quite possible that a team will take a chance on him at some point during the 2019-20 season.