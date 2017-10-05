Trail Blazers' Evan Turner and sideline reporter stop to help woman in car crash

When Portland's Evan Turner was driving down Interstate 5 and stumbled across an accident he probably didn't know he was about to change Dianna Black's life. Turner, pulling over to help out, found Trail Blazers sideline reporter Brooke Olzendam already on the scene helping out.

Olzendam had almost been part of the accident herself, but after narrowly avoiding it she stayed behind to lend a hand where it was needed.

Black was driving north on I-5 Monday afternoon when the unthinkable happened. A van driving in front of her swerved hard one way, overcompensated back the other, and then twirled around, making a 180-degree turn to face oncoming traffic. In the blink of an eye, Black collided head-on with the van, her airbag exploding on impact. Olzendam, who happened to be driving behind Black, saw the whole thing as it happened and slammed on her brakes, narrowly avoiding becoming part of the accident. She pulled her car over to survey the scene and offer help. via Oregon Live

Olzendam called 911 and tried to assist Black however she could, but got a helping hand from Turner when he decided to pull over and see what he could do.

"All of sudden I hear this, 'Hey, what's going on? Can I help?" Olzendam said. "And it was Evan. He had pulled off -- he was the only one to pull off -- and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, yes.'"

Thanks to Turner and Olzendam, Black was able to safely reach EMT's and emergency personnel. She suffered multiple injuries, but she'll be fine and Olzendam did what she could to make things a little better for Black with free Blazers tickets across from the Portland bench.

Many people credited Turner, but he says it was Olzendam who did all the work. He was just concerned.

"I think Brooke did the bulk of the work and she's the real hero," Turner said. "I was just making sure she was OK."

Turner may have felt like he didn't do a lot, but it's still a nice story. He and Olzendam just happened to be in the right place at the right time to help out where it was needed.