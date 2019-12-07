Trail Blazers forward Rodney Hood tears left Achilles tendon

The Portland Trail Blazers suffered a big blow against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, as forward Rodney Hood tore his left Achilles tendon in the first quarter, the Blazers officially announced following an MRI.

The injury occurred with 3:29 left in the opening frame after Hood went up for a rebound over Lakers center JaVale McGee.Though no timetable was provided, one would think that Hood will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Hood signed a two-year deal with the Blazers over the offseason, which includes a player option for the 2020-21 season.

The injury is a tough one for the Blazers, who are already missing a couple of important frontcourt members in Zach Collins and Jusuf Nurkic due to their own respective injury issues. Hood had started 20 games for Portland and averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 30.5 minutes of action per game on the season.

Portland was already struggling to remain inside the playoff picture in the Western Conference, and that will be even tougher now without yet another one of their key contributors. Entering Friday night, they sat at 10th in the West with a 9-13 record.

In the short term, Hood's absence will mean mean more minutes for Kent Bazemore, Mario Hezonja, and Carmelo Anthony, but the Blazers will ultimately look to add a player to fill the now-open roster spot.