Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless to have knee surgery, return timeline unknown

The Portland Trail Blazers have been playing tremendous basketball as of late. Including their dramatic road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, the Blazers have won 18 of their past 21 games dating to the middle of January, and have surged to third place in the crowded Western Conference.

Unfortunately, they're going to be a bit shorthanded moving forward down the stretch and into the playoffs. Late on Tuesday night, the team announced that versatile forward Maurice Harkless will undergo knee surgery on Wednesday in Portland, and a potential return timeline is unknown at this point. Via NBA.com/Blazers:

Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless will undergo an arthroscopy Wednesday in Portland to remove a loose body in his left knee, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. A timeline for Harkless's return will be determined following Wednesday's procedure.

Harkless has started 36 games this season for the Blazers, and is averaging 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds, while shooting over 41 percent on 3-pointers.

Obviously this is not as big of a deal as losing Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum to a knee procedure, but this will still hurt the Blazers. Harkless is a solid defender, and his ability to guard multiple positions on the defensive end, while spacing the floor and knocking down open threes on the offensive end will be missed.

With just under three weeks until the playoffs begin, it's likely Harkless will not be back in time for the start of the postseason.