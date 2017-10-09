Trail Blazers preview: Four-step plan for success involves heavy dose of Jusuf Nurkic

Have you ever driven a remote-controlled car? The first time you pick it up, you wind up going all over the place. You try and go forward and go backwards. You try and go left and you smash into the wall. That's been the Portland Trail Blazers the past two seasons. They've had to save their seasons with incredible two-month runs to barely make the playoffs the last two years.

January-February: 18-7

All other months: 26-31

March-April: 17-6

All other months: 24-35

In 2016:In 2017:

The Blazers have been a rollercoaster. They come into the season slightly underrated after not adding anyone of note this summer; their big offseason addition is essentially Jusuf Nurkic, who spurred their late-season run. Much of their season depends on him, but there has to be better and more consistent play from the team in whole and sum for them to prove their doubters wrong the way they want to. If they want that car to drive straight and on path, here are four steps to make that a reality:

I. MAKE NURKIC FEVER A PERMANENT CONDITION

Digging into the numbers of Nurkic last year is both fascinating and infuriating.

Here's what the eye test told you: Nurkic's beast-mode performance lifted Portland to playing with toughness and energy, and turned its season around. He's an adept passer and a massive rim protector, who essentially changed the course of the franchise.

Here's what the data told you: One of two things happened: 1. Nurkic's presence shifted everything and opened up the Blazers to succeed, even if his individual numbers weren't actually all that spectacular. Nurkic averaged a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds per game shooting 50 percent from the field with Portland, but so many of his half-court numbers were lacking in efficiency when you dug into them. However, all of the Blazers improved. Damian Lillard shot fewer times, but his field goal percentage went up 4 percentage points to 47 percent. CJ McCollum's field goal percentage went from 36 percent with Lillard and without Nurkic to 49.7 percent (!) when both Lillard and Nurkic shared the floor with him.

The Blazers' defense went from 111.3 points allowed per 100 possessions to 103. 7 with Nurkic on the floor. So effectively, even if his individual defensive impact on things like pick and roll with Portland (32nd percentile) were weak, his mere presence made everyone better.

Here's the other option, No.2: The Blazers just played better. That could mean it's not necessarily tied to Nurkic, even if the circumstantial evidence is pretty strong. For example, before the All-Star break when Nurkic was acquired, Lillard was shooting just 43.3 percent from the field. After acquiring Nurkic, but with him off-court, Lillard still shot 45.2 percent, and his 3-point shooting jumped as well.

Embedded in the incredible defensive stats for a player that was anything but in Denver is this:

Defensive rating (per 100 possessions)

Jusuf Nurkic with Noah Vonleh: 101.5 (excellent)

Jusuf Nurkic without Noah Vonleh: 108.4 (awful)

That isn't to say that it was all Vonleh, but if we're going to ascribe the impact of Nurkic on a team level vs. an individual one, we need to recognize how wildly different it was depending on personnel. The other Blazers simply played better, in addition to Nurkic helping them.

So this season, Nurkic has to stay on the floor, when injuries have been a problem for him. His work ethic in rehabbing wasn't stellar in Denver, but in Portland he's committed himself to "best shape of his career" status, which will help. He has to be more consistent, and the Blazers have to find ways for everyone to succeed with and without Nurkic. The questions long-term will be if Nurkic can continue his passing rate, if he'll maintain focus, and if he can manage it when things don't go his way as adversity always strikes. If he does, regardless of the why or how, Portland will be better for it.

II. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, DEFEND

For the first two months of the season, the Blazers were 29th in defensive rating. You name it, they were terrible at it. One-on-one containment, help defense, recovery, rim protection, the works.

If Portland is going to go forward and not just bob along where it has been, hanging in the playoff picture and maybe snagging an eighth seed to get swept by Golden State, it has to get better on that end. I covered over the summer how Lillard is in part tied by this roster and the way it's constructed, defensively.

Nurkic can help with rim protection, but Vonleh, when he returns from injury, should play a big part as well. But the Blazers also need systemic help. They were the 28th-ranked team last season in guarding pick-and-rolls. The bigs, the guards, the wings on help, everyone has to do better.

Realistically, the Blazers can still be a mid-tier playoff team if their offense just blows the doors off, even in the Western Conference. But improving the defense takes a lot of the risk out.

III. PICK A STYLE

The Blazers have an identity. They're a guard-oriented team behind their two stars, with a big bruiser in the paint. It's the rest of their pieces that don't really reveal an identity. Are they a small-ball team with Al-Farouq Aminu spreading the floor and providing defense? Are they a three-guard squad with Evan Turner on the wing (which hopefully makes Turner impactful as he had one of the worst plus-minus figures in the league last season)? Is Nurkic the engine that makes the team go, with Lillard as the tip of the spear, or will Nurkic have to become more of a complimentary weapon (he barely operated in the pick-and-pop last season)? Or maybe they don't need that, and Lillard and Nurkic can operate independent of each other, but in concert.

The issue is that there's not a real cohesive style that the entire roster speaks itself to, like in the case of say Denver, or the Clippers, two teams the Blazers will be in competition with. It's not about the talent, the Blazers are stocked with good players. It's whether they can maximize everyone, and do so around their stars.

And they have to do all this while improving their defense, which plays into mindset as well.

IV. FIND THE SOFT MATCHUP

Let's say all goes well, and Nurkic Fever becomes a permanent Nurkic Syndrome. Lillard is back to MVP-conversation levels and McCollum is burning up teams with bench units as well with the starters. The defense improves. The Blazers are legit.

The key for them should be to focus on finding the right matchup. Teams don't do this, targeting spots in the playoffs. At least not often. Houston did it in 2013 to get to OKC. There are a few other examples. But if Portland is in the thick of it with other teams for the 5-6-7 spots, it should be looking for whatever team it thinks it can get to. If Houston's defense is softer than it expects with its offseason additions, Portland can win a shootout, especially with Nurkic to hurt the Rockets inside, and Lillard's demons he can haunt them with from 2012. Maybe it's San Antonio, if its point differential is soft and it's gotten there mainly on the back of the Spurs' system, as crazy as that sounds. Or maybe it's OKC with what figures to be a rudimentary offense based on past precedent and the new personnel in place. (It is not the Warriors.)

If a team like the Wolves or Nuggets overachieve and land in the top three, those are teams Portland should try and find. If the Blazers can be that 3-seed, just as shockingly? Great. But if not, they should look for teams they can exploit. That's one of the most fascinating things about Portland: it's much better set up to succeed in the playoffs than in the regular season.

It just has to get there first.