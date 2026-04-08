The San Antonio Spurs, who will be without Stephon Castle (knee) and Victor Wembanyama (ribs) for this matchup, will be short-handed when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Castle had a triple-double in a win for the Spurs on Monday. Portland is coming off a 132-137 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday, while San Antonio defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 115-102 that same day. The Trail Blazers (40-39) are ninth in the Western Conference and are 18-22 on the road this season. The Spurs (60-19), who are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, are 30-7 on their home court.



Tipoff from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Spurs odds, and the over/under is 228.5 points. Before making any Spurs vs. Blazers picks, check out the Blazers vs. Spurs predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Blazers vs. Spurs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Blazers:

Blazers vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -3.5 at DraftKings Blazers vs. Spurs over/under: 228.5 points Blazers vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -164, Blazers +138 Blazers vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Blazers vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Blazers vs. Spurs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Blazers vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (228.5). The total has gone Over in 12 of the Spurs' last 17 games against a Western Conference opponent.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Blazers to have just five players scoring 12 or more points, led by Deni Avdija with 22.4 points. De'Aaron Fox, who could get a huge boost from multiple Spurs being sidelined, is expected to score 22.8, one of six San Antonio players to score more than 12 points. The teams are projected to combine for 232 total points, making the Over the value play. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Blazers vs. Spurs picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Blazers vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blazers vs. Spurs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.