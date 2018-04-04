Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard sprains ankle in loss to Mavericks, has to leave arena on cart
Damian Lillard sprained his ankle sometime during the fourth quarter and needed help leaving the arena
Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers had a bad loss on Tuesday. They took on the lowly Mavericks in Dallas, which should have been an easy victory for a top team like Portland, but the Mavericks came out on top 115-109.
Making things worse for Portland, it looks like Damian Lillard sprained his ankle toward the end of the game. He managed to play through the injury and finish out the game, but the ankle swelled up after the game. He was later seen being taken out of the arena on a cart via NBC Sports Northwest.
"I think I have a pretty high pain tolerance, but I'm going to be smart about it,'' Lillard said. "It's the end of the season, we are going into the playoffs, so I have to be smart that one thing doesn't turn into another.''
Lillard is a phenomenal player that the Blazers can't afford to lose. Not this close to the playoffs. He's being smart to stay cautious about the injury and not risk making it worse than it already is. The Blazers already have a playoff spot locked up and they're a good bet to earn the 3-seed in the West. They should be able to cruise to the finish with or without Lillard.
Still, it has to be concerning for the Blazers to see their star player go down this late in the season. They'll be hoping he makes a quick and easy recovery. The playoffs begin on April 14, so as long as it isn't serious, there's plenty of time for Lillard to recover.
