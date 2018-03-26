Trail Blazers-Thunder scuffle: Nice guy Evan Turner offers to pay Terrance Ferguson's fine
Turner and Ferguson were both given technical fouls during an altercation in the third quarter
The Portland Trail Blazers picked up an impressive victory on Sunday evening, beating the Thunder in Oklahoma City, 108-105. With the win, the Blazers extended their lead over the Thunder for third place in the Western Conference to two games. And with just a few weeks left in the season, that's a fairly significant advantage, especially considering the Blazers hold the tiebreaker.
But in addition to the impact on the playoff race, the game was notable for the physicality between the two teams. In the third quarter, in particular, things got pretty chippy. During a battle for a rebound, Ed Davis jumped on top of Terrance Ferguson's back as he tried to get to the loose ball. Ferguson took exception to Davis' tactics, and shoved the big man, causing a bit of a ruckus.
After some more pushing and yelling, four different players -- Davis, Ferguson, Evan Turner and Russell Westbrook -- were hit with technical fouls for their role in the altercation. But while things may have gotten heated during the game, it seems cooler heads prevailed following the final buzzer.
Turner, who gave Ferguson a shove during the dust-up, said that he would take care of Ferguson's fine -- a technical foul comes with a $2,000 fine. Turner's reasoning, was that he is much too old to be pushing around a young player like Ferguson, and would have been upset if a veteran did the same thing to Zach Collins, one of the Blazers' youngsters.
Turner said he just got caught up in the moment and shoved the closest player to him.
OK, this rules. Turner can be a frustrating player, but this is genuinely one of the coolest gestures from a player in a long time. It's just a very nice and mature thing to do, and Turner should be commended for it.
-
NBA DFS, Mar. 26: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
How to watch Nuggets vs. 76ers
The Nuggets, 1 1/2 games out of the playoff picture, face another must-win situation
-
NBA Monday news, updates, highlights
We have all the latest news from around the NBA on Monday
-
Curry eager to still play in first round
Kerr said on Sunday there was 'no way' Curry would return during the first round of the pl...
-
Nuggets vs. 76ers odds, NBA picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of the Nuggets and just locked in a play for M...
-
Power Rankings: The impact of injuries
Injuries are just a natural part of the NBA, but some teams are far more plagued by injuries...