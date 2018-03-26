Trail Blazers-Thunder scuffle: Nice guy Evan Turner offers to pay Terrance Ferguson's fine

The Portland Trail Blazers picked up an impressive victory on Sunday evening, beating the Thunder in Oklahoma City, 108-105. With the win, the Blazers extended their lead over the Thunder for third place in the Western Conference to two games. And with just a few weeks left in the season, that's a fairly significant advantage, especially considering the Blazers hold the tiebreaker.

But in addition to the impact on the playoff race, the game was notable for the physicality between the two teams. In the third quarter, in particular, things got pretty chippy. During a battle for a rebound, Ed Davis jumped on top of Terrance Ferguson's back as he tried to get to the loose ball. Ferguson took exception to Davis' tactics, and shoved the big man, causing a bit of a ruckus.

Things got chippy between the Thunder and Trail Blazers 😮 pic.twitter.com/6MexXOTkCO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2018

After some more pushing and yelling, four different players -- Davis, Ferguson, Evan Turner and Russell Westbrook -- were hit with technical fouls for their role in the altercation. But while things may have gotten heated during the game, it seems cooler heads prevailed following the final buzzer.

Turner, who gave Ferguson a shove during the dust-up, said that he would take care of Ferguson's fine -- a technical foul comes with a $2,000 fine. Turner's reasoning, was that he is much too old to be pushing around a young player like Ferguson, and would have been upset if a veteran did the same thing to Zach Collins, one of the Blazers' youngsters.

Turner said he just got caught up in the moment and shoved the closest player to him.

Evan Turner from last night, after saying he would pay Terrance Ferguon's fine for the tech: "If someone was messing with Zach [Collins] & they were 10 years older, I would say, why would you bother him?...I don’t feel any good about pushing Ferguson, a 19-year-old." pic.twitter.com/KyWh0P8Clx — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 26, 2018

OK, this rules. Turner can be a frustrating player, but this is genuinely one of the coolest gestures from a player in a long time. It's just a very nice and mature thing to do, and Turner should be commended for it.