Trail Blazers trade Evan Turner to Hawks for Kent Bazemore, per report

We have ourselves a trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to ship veteran forward Evan Turner to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Kent Bazemore.

Bazemore and Turner were both signed to big-money deals following the salary cap spike in 2016, and both contracts are set to expire next summer. Turner has one year remaining on the four-year, $70 million contract that he signed with Portland in that summer, while Bazemore is also on the final year of his deal and will be paid $19.2 million for the upcoming season. The contracts of the two players are similar, so the move won't have a major impact on the salary cap of either team.

Though not necessarily a needle-mover, the move makes sense for both sides. The Blazers could potentially lose a good portion of their reserve guard depth to free agency this offseason, as Seth Curry and Rodney Hood -- both of whom played major roles during Portland's postseason run -- will hit the open market. Bazemore should be able to play alongside either Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum as a third guard, while his defense and ability to stretch the floor will make him a solid fit in Portland.

The Hawks, meanwhile, could potentially benefit from Turner's veteran experience, and his ability to run the offense from the forward spot, which could open things up and allow Trae Young to play off the ball at times.

Both players will be on the open market as free agents next summer.