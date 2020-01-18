Trail Blazers trade Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver to Kings for package headlined by Trevor Ariza, per report

The Portland Trail Blazers cut their luxury tax bill in half after trading Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round picks to the Sacramento Kings Saturday afternoon for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The picks acquired by Sacramento will be Portland's second-round selections in 2024 and 2025, as reported by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

The biggest name in this for the Blazers is Ariza, who is putting up pedestrian numbers this season in Sacramento, averaging 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds. However, Portland is likely hoping that Ariza can capture the shooting success he had in Washington last season, where he averaged 14.1 points after being traded there from the Phoenix Suns. Ariza signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Sacramento Kings in the offseason, with the second year being partially guaranteed, and will now head to a Portland team that can desperately use his defensive prowess. The Trail Blazers rank 24th in the league in defensive rating (112.1), and just lost a game to the Dallas Mavericks where they allowed them to shoot 42.6 percent from 3-point range while letting Luka Doncic go off for 35 points in a 120-112 loss.

Ariza isn't going to fix all of Portland's issues, however, having a defender like him who can also shoot the ball will be a bonus coming off the bench. The odd thing is, though, is the Trail Blazers essentially just traded away a player like Ariza in Bazemore, who is four years younger. Bazemore struggled this season in Portland, shooting a career-low 34.7 percent from the field while averaging 7.9 points, but Ariza isn't a huge improvement over Bazemore.

For Sacramento, adding Bazemore does little to move the needle in trying to make a push for the playoffs this season, and while the Kings are at the bottom looking up at the rest of the Western Conference standings, Bazemore has no intention on asking for a buyout to join a contending team, as Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes went on to report. This was supposed to be the year that the Kings would finally end their 13-year playoff drought. However, with injuries to De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley Jr., the losses started to pile up quickly.

This move by Sacramento could be a precursor to a future move before the trade deadline, as Bogdan Bogdanovic has been of interest to many teams across the league, including the Los Angeles Lakers, but for right now, the Kings swapped mostly non-factor players for Bazemore who is a plus on defense, Tolliver who can give you decent minutes as a backup power forward and two future second-round picks.