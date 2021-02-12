Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Portland

Current Records: Philadelphia 18-7; Portland 13-10

What to Know

This Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.35 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Portland bagged a 106-97 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. It was another big night for the Trail Blazers' point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia beat the Sacramento Kings 119-111 on Tuesday. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and posted a double-double on 25 points and 17 boards in addition to six dimes.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Portland had enough points to win and then some against the 76ers in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, taking their matchup 121-105. Will the Trail Blazers repeat their success, or does Philadelphia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won seven out of their last 11 games against Philadelphia.

Feb 04, 2021 - Portland 121 vs. Philadelphia 105

Aug 09, 2020 - Portland 124 vs. Philadelphia 121

Nov 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 129 vs. Portland 128

Feb 23, 2019 - Portland 130 vs. Philadelphia 115

Dec 30, 2018 - Portland 129 vs. Philadelphia 95

Dec 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Philadelphia 110

Nov 22, 2017 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Portland 81

Mar 09, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Philadelphia 108

Jan 20, 2017 - Philadelphia 93 vs. Portland 92

Mar 26, 2016 - Portland 108 vs. Philadelphia 105

Jan 16, 2016 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Portland 89

Injury Report for Portland

CJ Elleby: Out (Illness)

CJ McCollum: Out (Foot)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Philadelphia