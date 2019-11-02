Trail Blazers vs. 76ers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Portland (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Portland 3-2; Philadelphia 4-0

Last Season Records: Portland 53-29; Philadelphia 51-31

What to Know

Portland will take on Philadelphia at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Portland in their past three games, so Philadelphia might be catching them at a good time.

On Wednesday, the Trail Blazers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Oklahoma City 102-99. Among those leading the charge for the Trail Blazers was G Damian Lillard, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 dimes along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, Philadelphia took down Minnesota 117-95. With Philadelphia ahead 62-43 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Portland going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Trail Blazers to 3-2 and the 76ers to 4-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trail Blazers are fourth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 27 on average. Philadelphia have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the match with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 29 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 76ers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 219

Series History

Portland have won five out of their last eight games against Philadelphia.