Trail Blazers vs. 76ers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Portland 3-2; Philadelphia 4-0
Last Season Records: Portland 53-29; Philadelphia 51-31
What to Know
Portland will take on Philadelphia at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Portland in their past three games, so Philadelphia might be catching them at a good time.
On Wednesday, the Trail Blazers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Oklahoma City 102-99. Among those leading the charge for the Trail Blazers was G Damian Lillard, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 dimes along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, Philadelphia took down Minnesota 117-95. With Philadelphia ahead 62-43 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
This next contest is expected to be close, with Portland going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Trail Blazers to 3-2 and the 76ers to 4-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trail Blazers are fourth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 27 on average. Philadelphia have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the match with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 29 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 76ers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 219
Series History
Portland have won five out of their last eight games against Philadelphia.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Portland 130 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Dec 30, 2018 - Portland 129 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Philadelphia 110
- Nov 22, 2017 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Portland 81
- Mar 09, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Jan 20, 2017 - Philadelphia 93 vs. Portland 92
- Mar 26, 2016 - Portland 108 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 16, 2016 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Portland 89
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
LeBron looked like old self vs. Dallas
The numbers haven't always been there this season, but LeBron just proved he can still bring...
-
Rivers: 'We're not playing any defense'
Houston might have beaten Brooklyn if it had just made a few more 3s, but its defense is already...
-
What Tatum's game-winner says about C's
Boston's wealth of perimeter options are built to keep things simple
-
Derrick Rose gets MVP chants in Chicago
Derrick Rose got a very warm welcome by his hometown fans
-
Temple has life in NBA figured out
Temple, who's bounced around the league, is ready to pass on his wealth of knowledge to future...
-
LeBron responds to question about Doncic
The Lakers will have to try to slow down Doncic and the Mavs on Friday night
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans