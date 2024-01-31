The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Milwaukee Bucks as part of Wednesday's NBA schedule as Damian Lillard makes his return to the city he called home for 11 seasons. Portland is 14-33 overall and 8-13 at home, while Milwaukee is 32-15 overall and 11-10 on the road. The Bucks have won three straight versus the Blazers, including a 108-102 home victory in Nov. 2023. Portland is 22-25 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Bucks are 18-29 versus the line.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks spread: Trail Blazers +10.5

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks over/under: 236.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks money line: Trail Blazers: +385, Bucks: -515

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers contest on Monday was close at halftime, but Portland turned on the heat in the second half with 72 points. The Blazers blew past the Sixers 130-104. That 26 point margin sets a new team best for the Trail Blazers this season. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the team to victory, but perhaps none more so than Malcolm Brogdon, who had 24 points and nine assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jerami Grant, who scored 27 points to go along with five rebounds.

Portland is seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since November. It has performed much better ATS than straight-up this year, as it has covered in six of the last nine games. Portland ranks in the bottom two of the NBA in points per game, offensive rating and field goal percentage as one of the youngest teams in the league. One of those young cornerstones in 20-year-old Shaedon Sharpe is out on Wednesday with an abdominal strain.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, the Bucks' game on Monday was all tied up 56-56 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way as they fell to the Denver Nuggets 113-107. The Bucks' loss came about despite a quality game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, Lillard had an off-night with just 18 points on 5 of 13 shooting, in addition to four turnovers.

Perhaps Lillard was looking ahead to this matchup and his first return to Portland. When the Bucks hosted the Blazers in late November, Lillard had 31 points, but his emotions will be at a different high this time around. Milwaukee has really struggled versus the spread recently, covering just three times over its last 15 contests.

Key Betting Info

The Trail Blazers will be relying on another big game from Brogdon to pull off a victory. This year, Brogdon has averaged 15.9 points and 5.5 assists per contest.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Bucks are 4-13 against the spread in their last 17 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Bucks are 3-6 against the spread in their last 9 games when the spread was between -11 to -8.

The Trail Blazers are 22-23 against the spread in their last 45 games vs teams allowing more than 102 points per game.

