Trail Blazers vs. Bucks: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks
Two of the league's top teams will meet in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks will continue their lengthy homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome the Portland Trail Blazers to Fiserv Forum. It will be a matchup of two of the league's top teams, as the Bucks enter the contest at 12-4, behind only the Raptors for the best record in the East. Meanwhile, the Blazers are 12-5, good for the best mark in the West.
Along with some really good teams, there will also be plenty of high-level talent on the floor in this one, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton leading the Bucks, and the dynamic backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum powering the Blazers.
How to watch Trail Blazers at Bucks
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 21
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Bucks -7
Odds and analysis
Storylines
Trail Blazers: Portland has been tremendous to start the season, and thanks to the Warriors' recent drama, it suddenly finds itself in first place in the West. As has been the case for the past few years, the Blazers' star backcourt of Lillard and McCollum have led the way, combining to average nearly 50 points per game this season. But they've also had a number of role players step up and play some really solid ball to start the season. Evan Turner, in particular, has been much improved in comparison to last season.
Bucks: Sometimes all a team needs is a fresh voice and perspective in charge, and that appears to be the case in Milwaukee. New head coach Mike Budenholzer has revitalized the franchise and has the Bucks looking like one of the best teams in the league, despite making very few major roster changes from last season. They're bombing 3s all over the place, Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing Giannis Antetokounmpo things and they're locked in on the defensive side of the ball.
Game prediction, pick
The Blazers took care of the Bucks a few weeks ago out in Portland, but don't expect the same to happen tonight in Milwaukee. Not only are the Bucks fantastic at home, having lost just one game there all season, but the Blazers are on the second night of a road back-to-back just before Thanksgiving. This has all the makings of a game that's competitive early, but turns into an easy win for the Bucks in the second half once the Blazers run out of gas.
-
