Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Portland

Current Records: Cleveland 10-16; Portland 14-10

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers should still be feeling good after a win, while Cleveland will be looking to regain their footing.

Cleveland took a serious blow against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, falling 133-95. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-43. Shooting guard Isaac Okoro wasn't much of a difference maker for Cleveland; Okoro finished with ten points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, things were close when Rip City and the Philadelphia 76ers clashed on Thursday, but Portland ultimately edged out the opposition 118-114. Rip City's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and had 30 points and seven assists.

The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past eight games.

Cleveland's defeat took them down to 10-16 while Portland's victory pulled them up to 14-10. Allowing an average of 115.29 points per game, Rip City hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Fox Sports-Northwest

Fox Sports-Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won five out of their last nine games against Cleveland.