Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Portland

Current Records: Cleveland 26-16; Portland 19-21

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers since May 5 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Portland will play host again and welcome Cleveland to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The point spread favored Rip City on Tuesday, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 109-106 loss against the Orlando Magic. Despite the defeat, the Trail Blazers had strong showings from point guard Damian Lillard, who had 30 points and five assists, and center Jusuf Nurkic, who posted a double-double on 22 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Nurkic has had at least ten rebounds.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 55-55 at halftime, but Cleveland was not quite the Utah Jazz's equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. Cleveland fell in a 116-114 heartbreaker. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his best for Cleveland, finishing with 46 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and six assists along with five rebounds.

The Trail Blazers are now 19-21 while the Cavaliers sit at 26-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rip City comes into the matchup boasting the third most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.8. But Cleveland ranks fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland and Cleveland both have seven wins in their last 14 games.