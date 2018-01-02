Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers odds: Model on 51-24 NBA run has strong picks for Isaiah Thomas debut

Isaiah Thomas makes his long-awaited debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers for a nationally televised showdown tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are nine-point home favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212.

Cleveland is stuck in a three-game losing streak, while Portland is finally finding its form after a slow start, and gets a huge boost on Tuesday with the return of Damian Lillard.

The question for Tuesday is, what do those additions mean right away for each squad?

That's because the computer is on a blazing 51-24 NBA streak on its top-rated picks against the spread.

Thomas (hip) will be on a minutes restriction and will come off the bench Tuesday. Coach Tyronn Lue already announced he will not play Wednesday against the Celtics, Thomas' former team.

Regardless of how long he'll be on the court, Thomas should provide a boost to a Cavs offense that has stagnated of late.

Thomas averaged 28.9 points for Boston last season -- the highest average in the franchise's storied history -- and was a second-team All-NBA point guard. The Cavs acquired him in a blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston.

Cleveland has lost three straight and four of five, and it has been because of the offense. In the past three games -- losses to the Warriors, Kings and Jazz -- Cleveland has averaged just 96 points. That's 14 points below its season average of 110.

For Portland, Lillard (hamstring) returns after a five-game absence. In three of the five games missed by the team's leading scorer (25.2 points), the Blazers managed no more than 95 points. Lillard is not expected to be on any minutes restriction Tuesday.

