The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA and they'll look to take another step towards home-court advantage in the playoffs when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Cleveland is first in the East with a 49-10 record on the season, while Portland is 27-33 overall and ranks 12th in the West. However, the Trail Blazers are on a four-game winning streak and have won 14 of their last 19 overall. Portland also won as 12-point road underdogs against the Cavaliers last season.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Cleveland is an 11-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 236.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers spread: Cleveland -11

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 236 points

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers money line: Cleveland -581, Portland +424

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is coming off a monumental 123-116 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday. The Cavs were down 25-3 early in Boston but rallied back thanks to a dominant outing by Donovan Mitchell. The All-Star guard scored 41 points in the comeback victory and Evan Mobley added a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cavaliers are now on a nine-game winning streak and have extended their lead in the Eastern Conference to 7.5 games while maintaining a one-game lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the league. They've won and covered the spread in six of their last 10 head-to-head meetings with the Trail Blazers. See which team to pick here.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers continued their winning streak on Friday with a 121-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Shaedon Sharpe led the team with 25 points in the victory and Dalano Banton added 23 points off the bench as Portland had seven players reach double-figures in scoring overall.

The Blazers had a decisive advantage from beyond the arc in the win, with Portland shooting 15-for-36 from the 3-point line while Brooklyn was limited to 7-for-29 from distance. The Trail Blazers are 14-5 against the spread over their last 19 games and have also covered 10 times in a row against Eastern Conference opponents. See which team to pick here.

