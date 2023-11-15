The Cleveland Cavaliers hit the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland. The Blazers are 3-7 overall and 1-2 at home, while the Cavs are 4-6 overall and 3-3 on the road. Portland will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak after losing to the Utah Jazz 115-99 in its last outing. Cleveland is aiming to bounce back from a 132-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 13.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers spread: Trail Blazers +10.5

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 221.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers money line: Trail Blazers: +360, Cavaliers: -491

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Last Monday, Cleveland came up short against Sacramento and fell 132-120. The Cavaliers have struggled against the Kings recently, as their loss on Monday was their third straight to Sacramento. The Cavs had seven players score in double-figures, led by shooting guards Donovan Mitchell (22) and Caris LeVert (21).

Mitchell continues to lead the way for Cleveland, averaging 28.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game. His supporting cast includes LeVert (19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists) and power forward Evan Mobley (16.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists).

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. The matchup between Portland and Utah wasn't particularly close, with Portland falling 115-99. Small forward Jerami Grant (26 points) and center DeAndre Ayton (22 points, 10 rebounds) led the way for Portland.

The Blazers are still trying to find their identity after trading Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks this past offseason, but still have some nice pieces to build around. Grant and Ayton form one of the more athletic front courts in the Western Conference, and shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists per game) is having a breakout season.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers picks

