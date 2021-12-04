Who's Playing
Boston @ Portland
Current Records: Boston 12-11; Portland 11-12
What to Know
The Boston Celtics might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Celtics will be seeking to avenge the 129-119 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played May 2nd.
Boston came up short against the Utah Jazz on Friday, falling 137-130. A silver lining for Boston was the play of small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 37 points and five assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Portland on Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They took a serious blow against the San Antonio Spurs, falling 114-83. Rip City was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 68-47. Shooting guard CJ McCollum (16 points) and small forward Norman Powell (16 points) were the top scorers for Portland.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Celtics, who are 12-11 against the spread.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.57
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won seven out of their last 12 games against Portland.
- May 02, 2021 - Portland 129 vs. Boston 119
- Apr 13, 2021 - Boston 116 vs. Portland 115
- Aug 02, 2020 - Boston 128 vs. Portland 124
- Feb 25, 2020 - Boston 118 vs. Portland 106
- Feb 27, 2019 - Portland 97 vs. Boston 92
- Nov 11, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Boston 94
- Mar 23, 2018 - Boston 105 vs. Portland 100
- Feb 04, 2018 - Boston 97 vs. Portland 96
- Feb 09, 2017 - Boston 120 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 21, 2017 - Portland 127 vs. Boston 123
- Mar 31, 2016 - Portland 116 vs. Boston 109
- Mar 02, 2016 - Boston 116 vs. Portland 93