Who's Playing

Boston @ Portland

Current Records: Boston 12-11; Portland 11-12

What to Know

The Boston Celtics might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Celtics will be seeking to avenge the 129-119 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played May 2nd.

Boston came up short against the Utah Jazz on Friday, falling 137-130. A silver lining for Boston was the play of small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 37 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Portland on Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They took a serious blow against the San Antonio Spurs, falling 114-83. Rip City was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 68-47. Shooting guard CJ McCollum (16 points) and small forward Norman Powell (16 points) were the top scorers for Portland.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Celtics, who are 12-11 against the spread.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Boston

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.57

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won seven out of their last 12 games against Portland.