Who's Playing

Boston @ Portland

Current Records: Boston 28-26; Portland 31-22

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics at 10 p.m. ET April 13 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. If the matchup is anything like Boston's 128-124 victory from their previous meeting in August of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Rip City came up short against the Miami Heat on Sunday, falling 107-98. Point guard Damian Lillard wasn't much of a difference maker for the Trail Blazers; Dame played for 36 minutes with and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, Boston had enough points to win and then some against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, taking their contest 105-87. Boston relied on the efforts of small forward Jayson Tatum, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds, and shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who had 20 points in addition to eight boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tatum has had at least ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest on Tuesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Portland, who are 26-27 against the spread.

Boston's win lifted them to 28-26 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 31-22. We'll see if the Celtics can repeat their recent success or if Rip City bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won six out of their last ten games against Portland.

Aug 02, 2020 - Boston 128 vs. Portland 124

Feb 25, 2020 - Boston 118 vs. Portland 106

Feb 27, 2019 - Portland 97 vs. Boston 92

Nov 11, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Boston 94

Mar 23, 2018 - Boston 105 vs. Portland 100

Feb 04, 2018 - Boston 97 vs. Portland 96

Feb 09, 2017 - Boston 120 vs. Portland 111

Jan 21, 2017 - Portland 127 vs. Boston 123

Mar 31, 2016 - Portland 116 vs. Boston 109

Mar 02, 2016 - Boston 116 vs. Portland 93

Injury Report for Portland

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Boston