Who's Playing

Boston @ Portland

Current Records: Boston 48-22; Portland 31-38

What to Know

This Friday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.94 points per contest. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. Boston should still be riding high after a victory, while the Trail Blazers will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Portland and the New York Knicks on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Portland falling 123-107 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Portland was up 33-20 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 8-for-17 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points, seven dimes and seven boards.

Meanwhile, Boston sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 104-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. It was another big night for the Celtics' small forward Jaylen Brown, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 35 points and ten rebounds.

The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 4. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Portland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 115-93 punch to the gut against Boston in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe Portland will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 4-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won nine out of their last 15 games against Portland.