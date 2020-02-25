Trail Blazers vs. Celtics: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston @ Portland
Current Records: Boston 39-17; Portland 26-32
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Boston Celtics at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Rip City should still be feeling good after a victory, while Boston will be looking to right the ship.
Things were close when the Trail Blazers and the Detroit Pistons clashed on Sunday, but Portland ultimately edged out the opposition 107-104. Portland's shooting guard CJ McCollum was on fire, shooting 6-for-11 from downtown and almost finishing with a triple-double on 41 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Boston was just a three-ball shy of a win on Sunday and fell 114-112 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Boston's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Jayson Tatum, who had 41 points along with five boards.
Portland isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Now might not be the best time to take Portland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Rip City's win brought them up to 26-32 while Boston's loss pulled them down to 39-17. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trail Blazers are stumbling into the game with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 115.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Rip City, Boston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them fourth in the league. So the Portland squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.49
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland and Boston both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 27, 2019 - Portland 97 vs. Boston 92
- Nov 11, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Boston 94
- Mar 23, 2018 - Boston 105 vs. Portland 100
- Feb 04, 2018 - Boston 97 vs. Portland 96
- Feb 09, 2017 - Boston 120 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 21, 2017 - Portland 127 vs. Boston 123
- Mar 31, 2016 - Portland 116 vs. Boston 109
- Mar 02, 2016 - Boston 116 vs. Portland 93
