Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Portland

Current Records: Los Angeles 12-9; Portland 11-9

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Clippers should still be riding high after a victory, while Portland will be looking to regain their footing.

Los Angeles strolled past the Indiana Pacers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 114-100. Los Angeles' center Ivica Zubac was on fire, dropping a double-double on 31 points and 29 boards in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Rip City and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday was not particularly close, with Portland falling 111-97. Portland's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Jerami Grant, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 29 points and five assists.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Clippers, who are 10-11 against the spread.

Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Trail Blazers on the road when the two teams previously met in December of last year as they won 102-90. Will Los Angeles repeat their success, or does Portland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.79

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trail Blazers, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Portland.