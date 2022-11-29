Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Portland
Current Records: Los Angeles 12-9; Portland 11-9
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Clippers should still be riding high after a victory, while Portland will be looking to regain their footing.
Los Angeles strolled past the Indiana Pacers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 114-100. Los Angeles' center Ivica Zubac was on fire, dropping a double-double on 31 points and 29 boards in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Rip City and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday was not particularly close, with Portland falling 111-97. Portland's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Jerami Grant, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 29 points and five assists.
Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Clippers, who are 10-11 against the spread.
Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Trail Blazers on the road when the two teams previously met in December of last year as they won 102-90. Will Los Angeles repeat their success, or does Portland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.79
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Trail Blazers, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Portland.
- Dec 06, 2021 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Portland 90
- Nov 09, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Portland 109
- Oct 29, 2021 - Portland 111 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Oct 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Portland 86
- Apr 20, 2021 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Portland 112
- Apr 06, 2021 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Portland 116
- Dec 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Portland 105
- Aug 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Portland 97
- Nov 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Portland 101
- Mar 12, 2019 - Portland 125 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Dec 17, 2018 - Portland 131 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Nov 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Portland 100
- Nov 08, 2018 - Portland 116 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Mar 30, 2018 - Portland 105 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Mar 18, 2018 - Portland 122 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 30, 2018 - Portland 104 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Oct 26, 2017 - Los Angeles 0 vs. Portland 0
- Dec 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Portland 120
- Nov 09, 2016 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Portland 80
- Oct 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Portland 106
- Apr 29, 2016 - Portland 106 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Apr 27, 2016 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Apr 25, 2016 - Portland 98 vs. Los Angeles 84
- Apr 23, 2016 - Los Angeles 0 vs. Portland 0
- Apr 20, 2016 - Portland 0 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Apr 17, 2016 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Portland 95
- Mar 24, 2016 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Portland 94
- Jan 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Portland 98
- Nov 30, 2015 - Portland 0 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Nov 20, 2015 - Portland 102 vs. Los Angeles 91