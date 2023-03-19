Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Portland
Current Records: Los Angeles 37-34; Portland 31-39
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since Oct. 29 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Portland will stay at home another game and welcome Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET March 19 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.09 points per contest.
Portland ended up a good deal behind the Boston Celtics when they played this past Friday, losing 126-112. Portland was down 89-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 41 points and five dimes.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 113-108 to the Orlando Magic. Shooting guard Paul George (30 points) was the top scorer for the Clippers.
The losses put the Trail Blazers at 31-39 and Los Angeles at 37-34. Portland is 17-21 after losses this season, Los Angeles 16-17.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 20 out of their last 32 games against Portland.
