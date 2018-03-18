Trail Blazers vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Trail Blazers (43-26) have won 12 in a row and will be looking to push that streak to 13. They'll be taking on the Clippers (37-31) in Los Angeles in a game that could have playoff stakes. Los Angeles is 1 1/2 games back of the eighth seed and a win would push them closer in the playoff race.

Portland is on the second night of a back-to-back, which is always difficult. The Clippers are rested, but they've lost two in a row and will want to put an end to that skid before they fall too far out of the playoff race.

How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Clippers



Date: Sunday, March 18



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California



TV: NBA TV



Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Trail Blazers started off the season as kind of an average team. They survived on their defense and tried to have Damian Lillard carry a pretty unsuccessful offense. However, they started to figure things out at the turn of the calendar year and since the All-Star break they have been scorching hot.

Los Angeles has been hanging around the eight seed all season long and any time it looked like it would fall off it manage to go on a run. However, with so many tough games coming up, this could be where the Clips finally stumble.

The Clippers have the advantage of rest and being at home, but Portland is playing so well right now that it shouldn't phase the Blazers. Expect this to be a close one, but the Blazers are the definite favorites.