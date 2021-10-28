Through 1 Quarter

The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road but looking no worse for wear. It's still tight after one quarter, with the Grizzlies leading 27-24 over the Portland Trail Blazers. Shooting guard Desmond Bane has led the way so far for Memphis, as he has nine points along with two boards and one block.

Memphis and Portland both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. Memphis will have to keep the pressure on with three quarters left to go.

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Portland

Current Records: Memphis 2-1; Portland 1-2

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Grizz was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 121-118 to the Los Angeles Lakers. The losing side was boosted by point guard Ja Morant, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 40 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have to be hurting after a devastating 116-86 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Portland was down 91-61 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Damian Lillard had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 27 minutes on the court.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Memphis.

Injury Report for Portland

Norman Powell: Out (Knee)

Tony Snell: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Memphis