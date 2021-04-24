Who's Playing

Memphis @ Portland

Current Records: Memphis 29-28; Portland 32-26

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will play host again and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Friday. If the matchup is anything like the Trail Blazers' 126-122 victory from their previous meeting in August of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Portland was just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 106-105 to the Denver Nuggets. The top scorer for Portland was point guard Damian Lillard (22 points).

Meanwhile, Memphis ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Clippers when they played on Wednesday, losing 117-105. Memphis was up 39-24 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Point guard Ja Morant (22 points) was the top scorer for Memphis.

The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put Portland at 32-26 and the Grizzlies at 29-28. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Portland enters the game with only 6.2 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Memphis comes into the contest boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.47. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won ten out of their last 18 games against Memphis.

Injury Report for Portland

Keljin Blevins: Game-Time Decision (Covid-19)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Memphis