Who's Playing

Memphis @ Portland

Current Records: Memphis 2-1; Portland 1-2

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Memphis was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 121-118 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Ja Morant, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 40 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, Portland suffered a grim 116-86 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. The Trail Blazers were down 91-61 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Damian Lillard had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 27 minutes on the court.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Memphis.