Who's Playing
Memphis @ Portland
Current Records: Memphis 2-1; Portland 1-2
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
Memphis was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 121-118 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Ja Morant, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 40 points and ten dimes.
Meanwhile, Portland suffered a grim 116-86 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. The Trail Blazers were down 91-61 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Damian Lillard had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 27 minutes on the court.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Memphis.
- Apr 28, 2021 - Portland 130 vs. Memphis 109
- Apr 25, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 23, 2021 - Memphis 130 vs. Portland 128
- Aug 15, 2020 - Portland 126 vs. Memphis 122
- Jul 31, 2020 - Portland 140 vs. Memphis 135
- Feb 12, 2020 - Memphis 111 vs. Portland 104
- Apr 03, 2019 - Portland 116 vs. Memphis 89
- Mar 05, 2019 - Memphis 120 vs. Portland 111
- Dec 19, 2018 - Portland 99 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 12, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Portland 83
- Apr 01, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Memphis 98
- Mar 28, 2018 - Memphis 108 vs. Portland 103
- Nov 20, 2017 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 92
- Nov 07, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Portland 97
- Jan 27, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 109
- Dec 08, 2016 - Memphis 88 vs. Portland 86
- Nov 06, 2016 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 08, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 106
- Jan 04, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Portland 78
- Nov 13, 2015 - Memphis 101 vs. Portland 100
- Nov 05, 2015 - Portland 115 vs. Memphis 96