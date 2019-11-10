Trail Blazers vs. Hawks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Portland (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: Portland 3-6; Atlanta 3-5

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Atlanta Hawks at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

It was close but no cigar for Portland as they fell 119-115 to the Brooklyn Nets last Friday. SG CJ McCollum had a rough night: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-19 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Atlanta and the Sacramento Kings was not a total blowout, but with Atlanta falling 121-109, it was darn close. Atlanta got a solid performance out of PG Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 12 assists in addition to five steal (basketball)s; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Young didn't help his team much against the Chicago Bulls last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228