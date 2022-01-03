Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Portland

Current Records: Atlanta 16-19; Portland 13-22

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Atlanta Hawks are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (6-6), but not for long. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Atlanta will be strutting in after a victory while the Trail Blazers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The night started off rough for Portland this past Friday, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched by the Los Angeles Lakers on the road and fell 139-106. Portland was down 101-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Ben McLemore, who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.

Meanwhile, this past Friday Atlanta capped 2021 off with a 121-118 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 66-51 deficit. Atlanta's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Trae Young, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 35 points and 11 dimes, and center Clint Capela, who posted a double-double on 23 boards and 18 points in addition to four blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Capela has had at least 15 rebounds.

The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Portland's defeat took them down to 13-22 while Atlanta's win pulled them up to 16-19. A win for Portland would reverse both their bad luck and Atlanta's good luck. We'll see if Portland manages to pull off that tough task or if Atlanta keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.57

Odds

The Hawks are a 5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland and Atlanta both have six wins in their last 12 games.