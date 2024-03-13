The Atlanta Hawks will visit the Portland Trail Blazers in a cross-conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule. Portland is 18-46 overall and 10-23 at home, while Atlanta is 29-35 overall and 13-18 on the road. The teams have alternated wins and losses over their last eight meetings, with Atlanta victorious the last time out, 129-111, on March 3. The Blazers are 30-34 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Hawks are 22-42 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Ore. Atlanta is are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Hawks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 217.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks spread: Trail Blazers +3.5

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks over/under: 217.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks money line: Blazers: +139, Hawks: -165

What you need to know about the Hawks

After a string of three wins, the Hawks' good fortune finally ran out on Sunday as they fell 116-103 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Even though the team lost, it still had its share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Bogdan Bogdanovic, who scored 25 points with seven assists and two steals.

While Atlanta ranks fifth in the NBA in points per game, it ranks in the bottom four in both points allowed and defensive rating. Even though the team has the worst ATS record (22-42) in the league, the Hawks have covered in five of their last eight games. However, the team will be shorthanded on Wednesday as four double-digit scorers are either out, in the case of Trae Young (finger), Saddiq Bey (knee) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe), or doubtful, in the case of Jalen Johnson (ankle).

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers were no doubt aware that the odds were against them in their matchup with the Boston Celtics, but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Portland suffered a grim 121-99 defeat to the Celtics on Monday. Deandre Ayton led the team with 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Anfernee Simons added 17 points.

The Blazers rank 28th in both points per game and offensive rating as injuries have taken a huge toll on their offensive production. Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) and Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal), who are both averaging over 15 points per game, are out for Wednesday, while Jerami Grant, who averages 21 points per game, is questionable with a hamstring strain. Portland is 5-2 ATS over its last seven games.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Hawks are 5-13 against the spread in their last 18 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Hawks are 20-40 against the spread in their last 60 games vs teams allowing more than 102 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 29-29 against the spread in their last 58 games when not the favorite.

